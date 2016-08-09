Home
Here is the 2016 Holiday Edition of the Minnedosa Tribune:
2016 Christmas Section by dholyk2012 on Scribd
https://www.scribd.com/document/327483900/October-14-2016#fullscreen=1
Top News -
(Courtesy of CTV.ca)
- Tue, 09 Aug 2016 10:22:33 +0000: 5 things to know on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 - CTVNews.ca - Top Stories - Public RSS
Five things to know: Sen. Duffy's filing for cost of living expenses again; Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and apologies; Amnesty International issues a strong condemnation of a B.C. project; Health Canada warns about a device designed to block blood clots; Hillary Clinton attacks Donald Trump's economic policies; and all the latest games action in Rio.
- Tue, 09 Aug 2016 10:05:51 +0000: Male dogs' fertility rapidly declined from 1988 to 2014: study - CTVNews.ca - Top Stories - Public RSS
A decades-long study led by researchers in the U.K. has found a sharp decline in the fertility of male dogs, and scientists say the findings could have worrisome implications for human reproduction.
- Tue, 09 Aug 2016 09:46:26 +0000: Sen. Mike Duffy filing for cost of living expenses - CTVNews.ca - Top Stories - Public RSS
Senator Mike Duffy is once again charging taxpayers for his costs of living in Ottawa, filing the same kind of residency claims that first triggered the Senate expense scandal.
- Tue, 09 Aug 2016 06:42:48 +0000: 'World's tallest' water slide closed as officials investigate Kansas boy's death - CTVNews.ca - Top Stories - Public RSS
A Kansas waterslide billed as the world's tallest remained off-limits as authorities pressed to figure out how a state lawmaker's 10-year-old son died of a neck injury while riding it.
- Tue, 09 Aug 2016 06:05:56 +0000: Amnesty International calls for halt to Site C dam - CTVNews.ca - Top Stories - Public RSS
Amnesty International is calling for a stop work order on British Columbia's $8.8 billion Site C hydroelectric dam, saying the mega project on the Peace River threatens the human rights of indigenous peoples.
